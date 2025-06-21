Burakovsky was traded by the Kraken to the Blackhawks in a one-for-one swap with Joe Veleno on Saturday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Burakovsky has been sent to Chicago with two years left on his contract, carrying a $5.5 million AAV. After battling injuries and missing 66 combined games in 2022-23 and 2023-24, the 30-year-old enjoyed a relatively healthy season in 2024-25, playing 79 games and producing 10 goals and 27 assists. He'll hope to bring similar health to Chicago, who entering the upcoming season, were a bit crowded down the middle and needed some veteran help on the wing. He'll likely get at least middle-six deployment right away with the Blackhawks.