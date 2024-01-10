Burakovsky notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Burakovsky has been eased back in since returning to the lineup Dec. 29. He's played on the fourth line and second power-play unit, picking up two points over four games. Burakovsky's got the talent to play higher in the lineup, but with the Kraken humming along, head coach Dave Hakstol likely won't change what's working. For the season, Burakovsky has five points, 18 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 11 contests after missing large chunks of time with two separate injuries.