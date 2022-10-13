Burakovsky scored a power-play goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Burakovsky struck quickly in the second period to put the Kraken ahead 2-1. The 27-year-old winger received a four-year, $22 million contract in the offseason to bolster the Kraken's wing depth, and he looked good in his first game for the team, aside from getting beat by Troy Terry on a rush in overtime that led to the decisive goal. Burakovsky should be locked in to a top-six role throughout the year after posting career highs in goals (22) and points (61) last season.