Burakovsky (groin) is listed to practice Thursday as the Kraken open training camp, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Burakovsky suffered a tear in his groin that sidelined him from Feb. 9 onward. Prior to the injury, the 28-year-old winger was one of the Kraken's best forwards with 13 goals and 26 assists in 49 contests, including 14 power-play points to match his career high. He should have a spot in the Kraken's top six to begin this season, so he may have some appeal as a late-round option in fantasy.