Burakovsky posted an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Burakovsky set up Jared McCann for a goal in the final second of the second period. The 27-year-old Burakovsky saw a five-game point streak end Saturday versus the Panthers, but he's still earned five goals and six assists in his last seven outings. The top-line winger has been very good for the Kraken with nine tallies, 17 helpers, 69 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 25 contests.