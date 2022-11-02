Burakovsky registered an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flames.

Burakovsky set up Carson Soucy's first-period tally. With a point in four of the last five games, Burakovsky's offense has stayed steady. The 27-year-old is up to three goals, six helpers, 30 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 11 contests. He's earned six of his nine points with the man advantage.