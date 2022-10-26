Burakovsky produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Burakovsky set up Jared McCann's tally in the second period. Through eight contests, Burakovsky has made his presence felt with the man advantage. He's earned five of his seven points on the power play while adding 22 shots on net, four PIM and a minus-5 rating. He's also seeing top-six usage, so the winger should be able to pick up the pace at even strength eventually.