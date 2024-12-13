Burakovsky posted an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Burakovsky has three points over four games since he returned from a two-game stint as a healthy scratch. The 29-year-old has regained a top-six role on paper, though he has often seen middle-six minutes -- he had 15:03 of ice time Thursday. Burakovsky is up to two goals, 10 helpers, 40 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 29 appearances, so his fantasy value is mostly limited to deep formats.