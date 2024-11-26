Burakovsky scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

The goal was Burakovsky's first of the season. It's better late than never -- even with his scoring troubles, he's maintained a prominent role in the Kraken's balanced offense. The winger has three points over his last seven outings and a total of nine points (three on the power play), 30 shots on net and a minus-4 rating across 22 appearances this season.