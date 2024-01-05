Burakovsky scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over Ottawa.

Burakovsky extended Seattle's lead to 3-0 late in the second period, beating Joonas Korpisalo on the rush for his first goal of the season and his first point in three games since returning from injured reserve. Burakovsky's been limited to just 10 games in an injury-plagued campaign, tallying a goal and three assists in that span. The 28-year-old winger has been skating on the fourth line since his return, though he could work his way back into a top-six role as he shakes off the rust. Burakovsky had 13 goals and 39 points in 49 games last season.