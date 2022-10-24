Burakovsky scored to give the Kraken a 2-0, first-period lead Sunday, but the Blackhawks rallied for a 5-4 victory.

Burakovsky scored a career-best 22 goals for the Avalanche last season and continues to forge a leadership role with his new teammates. The 2013 first-round draft pick connected on a first-period goal Sunday, his first point since scoring a goal against the Hurricanes on Oct. 17. Burakovsky, who opened the season with two goals and three assists in four games, contributed two shots Sunday.