Burakovsky logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Burakovsky has gone 12 games without a goal, adding just three assists in that span. His role has started to shrink was well -- he's playing on the third line and seeing a smaller share of power-play time. Burakovsky is now at 19 points, 80 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 52 appearances. By virtue of avoiding lengthy injury absences, it's been a better year for the winger, but his production hasn't risen to the level that is necessary to be a factor in standard fantasy formats.