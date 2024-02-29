Burakovsky (undisclosed) will be unavailable versus Pittsburgh on Thursday but remains day-to-day, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

Burakovsky is stuck in a 17-game goalless streak dating back to Jan. 4 versus the Senators, though he does have helpers in three of his last four contests. Without the winger in the lineup, Tye Kartye could be on track to replace Burakovsky in a third-line role against Pittsburgh.