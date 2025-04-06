Burakovsky scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Burakovsky has four multi-point efforts over his last nine games, a span in which he's racked up four goals and seven assists. The winger picked up both of his points in the first period Saturday, with his goal standing as the game-winner. For the season, the 30-year-old has 10 tallies, 35 points, 110 shots on net and a plus-2 rating across 74 appearances.