Burakovsky earned a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Burakovsky was eased back into action after a one-game absence, logging 12:41 of ice time in a game the Kraken dominated. He made a cross-ice pass that was tipped by Jordan Eberle straight to Jared McCann on the Kraken's third goal. Burakovsky has two goals and two helpers over his last five outings. The 27-year-old winger is up to 39 points (14 on the power play), 100 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 46 appearances this season.