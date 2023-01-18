Burakovsky logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Burakovsky has picked up two goals and seven helpers, including three power-play assists, over his last eight games. The 27-year-old winger is up to 37 points (13 on the power play), 97 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 44 contests overall. He continues to log top-six minutes, and he's on pace to top his career high of 61 points from last season.