Burakovsky notched two assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Hurricanes.
Burakovsky set up tallies by Yanni Gourde and Vince Dunn. Burakovsky had gone without a point in the first four games of the season amid team-wide scoring struggles. A move to the third line appears to have sparked his offense. In addition to the two helpers, he's produced 12 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through five outings.
