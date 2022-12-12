Burakovsky logged a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Burakovsky gave the Kraken a 2-1 lead with his tally midway through the second period. He'd add a second point with an assist on Daniel Sprong's tally in the third. The 27-year-old winger now has 10 goals and 18 assists through 27 games in his first season with Seattle.