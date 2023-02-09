Burakovsky (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Burakovsky suffered the injury on his opening shift Tuesday and did not return. The 28-year-old was having a very good season with 13 goals and 39 points in 49 games, including four goals and 14 points on the power play.
