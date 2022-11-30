Burakovsky scored twice on four shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime win over the Kings.

Burakovsky was quiet early on, but he scored the Kraken's last two goals of the game. His second tally came on the power play 2:08 into overtime to finish off the NHL's highest-scoring game of the year. The winger has five goals, three helpers and 13 shots on net over his last four games. For the season, Burakovsky is up to nine tallies, 23 points (nine on the power play), 60 shots and a minus-4 rating in 22 appearances.