Burakovsky notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.
The helper was Burakovsky's first point in three games since he returned from a lower-body injury. He was on the fourth line immediately after his return, but he's since returned to a middle-six role. The 28-year-old winger has had an injury-plagued campaign, limiting him to six points and 21 shots on net over 16 contests. He may struggle to play a significant role if he can't build upon his 13:10 average for ice time per game.
