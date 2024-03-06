Burakovsky scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Burakovsky made the Jets pay for their only penalty in the contest, scoring with 2:39 left in the third period. His goal, which was just his second tally all season, stood as the game-winner. Burakovsky has a point in four of the last six games, but with 10 points, 44 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 29 appearances, it's been a campaign to forget for the veteran winger, as he's spent more time injured than healthy.