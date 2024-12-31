Burakovsky scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-2 win over Utah.

Burakovsky ended a five-game point drought with the tally. He missed Saturday's game in Vancouver due to an illness, but he looks good to resume his middle-six role. The winger is up to three goals, 13 points, 50 shots on net and a minus-9 rating over 35 appearances, so there are likely more productive forwards available on the waiver wire in many fantasy formats.