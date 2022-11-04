Burakovsky notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Burakovsky has an assist in four of his last five games, but he hasn't scored in that span. His last two helpers have come at even strength, but he's earned six of his 10 points on the power play this season. The veteran winger has added 32 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-5 rating while seeing top-six minutes.