Burakovsky scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Sharks.

Burakovsky had the Kraken's first goal, and he helped out on tallies by Jamie Oleksiak and Jaden Schwartz. Through nine outings in November, Burakovsky has a strong two goals and eight helpers. For the season, the 27-year-old winger is up to five tallies, 13 helpers, 51 shots on net, eight power-play points and a minus-5 rating through 19 appearances.