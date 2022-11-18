Burakovsky posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Burakovsky set up the first of Justin Schultz's two goals in the game. Through seven outings in November, Burakovsky has been one of the Kraken's best forwards with a goal and six helpers. The winger has four tallies, 11 assists, 43 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 17 appearances overall as a fixture in the top six and on the first power-play unit.