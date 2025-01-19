Burakovsky managed an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Burakovsky has done okay in January with a goal and three helpers over nine contests this month. He remains in a middle-six role for the Kraken, and he has 17 points over 44 outings, surpassing his 2023-24 output of 16 points in 49 games. The winger has added 67 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-8 rating this season, and a reduced power-play role compared to last year gives him a lower ceiling on offense.