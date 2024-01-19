Watch Now:

Burakovsky returned from injury (lower body) in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton.

Burakovsky (lower body) returned to the lineup against the Oilers on Thursday night. He managed one hit and a minus-1 rating in 14:16 TOI. In 14 games this season, he has four helpers and only one goal. Much of his struggles are a result of his lack of playing time due to injury.

More News