Burakovsky returned from injury (lower body) in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton.
Burakovsky (lower body) returned to the lineup against the Oilers on Thursday night. He managed one hit and a minus-1 rating in 14:16 TOI. In 14 games this season, he has four helpers and only one goal. Much of his struggles are a result of his lack of playing time due to injury.
