Burakovsky recorded a goal in Seattle's 8-5 win against Chicago on Saturday.

Burakovsky's marker came at 12:08 of the first period to extend Seattle's lead to 4-1. The 27-year-old has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last six contests. He's up to 12 goals and 36 points in 42 games this season, which puts him ahead of his scoring pace from 2021-22 when he finished with 22 markers and 61 points in 80 contests.