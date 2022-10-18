Burakovsky scored a power-play goal, recorded two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Burakovsky's goal was the extent of the Kraken's offense in a lopsided loss. The 27-year-old reached the 300-point mark in his career with the tally -- he's scored 125 times and added 175 assists in 523 contests over parts of nine seasons. The winger has two goals, three assists, 10 shots on net, a minus-3 rating and four power-play points through four contests this year.