Burakovsky scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.
Burakovsky didn't step on the ice in Seattle's last two road wins, over the Hurricanes and Rangers, but he found twine in his return to a top-six role. The 29-year-old has scored just two goals in 26 appearances, so he doesn't have a lot of fantasy upside in most formats.
