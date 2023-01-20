Burakovsky scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Burakovsky circled the zone and snapped a shot by Mackenzie Blackwood for the game-winning tally 1:10 into overtime. Over his last nine games, Burakovsky has been excellent with three goals and seven assists. The 27-year-old winger is up to 13 tallies, 38 points, 100 shots on net, a minus-6 rating and 13 power-play points through 45 contests. He's shooting 13 percent, which would be the third-lowest mark of his nine-year career, so his production should be considered sustainable.