Burakovsky (hand) signed a four-year, $22 million contract with the Kraken on Wednesday.

Burakovsky was excellent with the Avalanche in 2021-22, setting career highs in goals (22), assists (39) and shots on goal (149) while averaging 16:16 of ice time through 80 regular-season appearances. The 27-year-old winger won't be surrounded with as much talent in Seattle, but he should still be able to score around 20 goals while surpassing the 50-point mark as long as he's able to stay healthy in 2022-23.