Burakovsky notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Burakovsky helped out on a Jaden Schwartz tally in the first period. Through two games, Burakovsky has brought exactly what the Kraken were expecting when they signed him in the offseason -- offense and power-play production. The 27-year-old winger has a goal and an assist each with the man advantage as well as seven shots and a minus-2 rating so far this year.
