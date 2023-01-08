Burakovsky had a goal and two assists in an 8-4 win over the Senators on Saturday.
He tapped in his own rebound at the left post at the mid-point of the third to push the score to 8-4. It snapped a 10-game goal drought. Burakovsky has 11 goals and 21 assists in 38 games this season and he remains on pace to exceed his career-high 61 points, set in 80 games last season.
