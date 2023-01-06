Burakovsky posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Burakovsky had gone six games without a point entering Thursday. He ended the slump with a secondary helper on Matty Beniers' tally in the second period. Burakovsky's goal drought is at 10 contests, but it hasn't cost him much playing time. For the season, the winger has 10 tallies, 19 helpers, 88 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 37 outings.
