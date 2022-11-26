Burakovsky scored a pair of goals on four shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Burakovsky buried both goals from a similar spot near the right-wing circle. Over his last seven games, the 27-year-old has four goals and six assists. He's the Kraken's leading scorer so far this year with 20 points (seven tallies, 13 helpers), and he's earned eight of those points on the power play. The winger has added 55 shots on net, a minus-3 rating and eight PIM while working on the top line.
More News
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Racks up three points in win•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Records helper in overtime win•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Adds power-play assist•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Three-point effort in win•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Puts up helper•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Logs assist in win•