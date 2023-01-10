Burakovsky logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

Burakovsky has points in three straight games (one goal, four helpers) since he snapped a six-game dry spell. He set up Daniel Sprong's power-play marker in the first period of Monday's victory. Burakovsky continues to be among the Kraken's leaders on offense with 33 points (11 on the power play), 91 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 39 appearances this season.