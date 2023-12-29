Burakovsky (undisclosed) has been activated off injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup with the Flyers, per the NHL media site.

Burakovsky was originally labeled a game-time decision but his removal from IR all but guarantee he will be in the lineup Friday. In his limited seven games, the winger registered three assists, including one with the man advantage, and 15 shots. Burakovsky is expected to initially move into a fourth-line role but could eventually move into the top six once back up to game speed.