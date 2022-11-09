Burakovsky scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Burakovsky set up tallies by Jordan Eberle and Will Borgen before scoring one of his own in the first period. The goal snapped Burakovsky's six-game stretch without one -- he added four assists in that span. The 27-year-old winger hasn't often had explosive offense this year, but with four goals and nine helpers in 14 contests, he's been a steady top-six contributor for a surging Kraken team.