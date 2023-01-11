Burakovsky notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Seattle's top line of Burakovsky and Jordan Eberle flanking burgeoning superstar Matty Beniers has been dominant lately, with the trio racking up two goals and six points between them Tuesday. For his part, Burakovsky is up to 11 goals and 35 points through 40 games on the season, putting him on pace to blow past the career-high 61 points he scored for the Avs last season.