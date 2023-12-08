Burakovsky is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury, coach Dave Hakstol told Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times on Friday.

Burakovsky sustained the injury during Thursday's 2-1 loss to Seattle, which was his first game since Oct. 21 due to an upper-body injury. Hakstol said Burakovsky's current issue is unrelated to the injury he just recovered from. The 28-year-old forward has three assists in seven contests this campaign. When healthy, he's a top-six option for Seattle and typically serves on the second power-play unit.