Burakovsky (lower body) recently underwent a procedure to address a recurring lower-body injury and will miss the start of the playoffs.
Burakovsky's already been out for 32 games, but the Kraken will miss his veteran presence as they embark on their first postseason. The team didn't provide a clear timeline for when he might return to the ice.
More News
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Exits early Tuesday•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Picks up helper in return•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Appears good to go•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Game-time call•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Game-time decision Wednesday•