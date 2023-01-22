Burakovsky (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Colorado, per the NHL media site.
Burakovsky has 13 goals and 38 points in 45 games this season. John Hayden, who was called up from the minors Monday, is set to make his NHL season debut.
