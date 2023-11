Poturalski was summoned from AHL Coachella Valley on Monday, according to Sound of Hockey.

Poturalski could be a potential replacement for Brandon Tanev (lower body), who didn't practice Saturday after leaving Friday's 5-1 loss to Vancouver. Oliver Bjorkstrand (undisclosed) was also unable to finish Friday's contest. Poturalski has two assists and four shots on goal in two NHL outings this campaign.