Poturalski signed a two-year, one-way contract with the Kraken on Wednesday.
Poturalski led the AHL in scoring in 2021-22, racking up an impressive 28 goals and 101 points through 71 games with the Chicago Wolves. The 28-year-old forward should get every opportunity to make Seattle's Opening Night roster out of training camp.
