Poturalski was placed on waivers by the Kraken on Thursday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.
Poturalski has played four career NHL games, picking up a pair of assists in two games with the Hurricanes during the 2021-22 campaign. The 29-year-old should play at AHL Coachella Valley, should he pass through waivers.
