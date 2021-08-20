Bibeau signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Kraken on Friday.
Bibeau drew into eight games with AHL Chicago last season, going 5-2-2 while posting a 2.49 GAA and a .912 save percentage. The 27-year-old netminder will likely spend the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign in the minors.
