Kraken's Austin Poganski: Lands on waivers
Seattle waived Poganski on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Poganski has been held scoreless through 22 career NHL appearances. The 26-year-old forward will likely spend most of the 2022-23 season with AHL Coachella Valley.
