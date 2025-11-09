MacDonald registered two assists in Harvard University's 6-5 win over Colgate University on Saturday.

MacDonald is up to a goal and two assists through four games this season. The 21-year-old has a total of 31 points across 59 appearances in his first two collegiate seasons. MacDonald likely peaks as a middle-six forward who leans toward the defensive side of things if he makes it to the NHL. He's a Kraken prospect, having been drafted in the third round in 2022.